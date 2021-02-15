ΛΙΑΚΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΤΣΙΠΑΚΙΑ ΓΡΑΜΜΟΚΩΔΙΚΑΣ ΔΙΟΔΙΑ ΧΑΡΑΓΜΑ - Liakopoulos Chips BarCode Tolls Mark of the Beast

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Liakopoulos Dimosthenis describes what is to come about barcode chips, and the mark of the Beast.
O Δημοσθένης Λιακόπουλος, περιγράφει το τι θα γίνει με τα τσιπάκια με τον γραμμωτό κώδικα στο εγγύς μέλλον.
Original Video - Αρχικό βίντεο:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFRMTB4bKtM
Aboriginal Video - Πρωταρχικό Βίντεο:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdPvNwF_UkQ