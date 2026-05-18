Iran LEGO: 'Rose Seeds in his Hands' - Trump returns from China - Ego & Greed

Lego Resistance Front: Iran's asymmetric warfare on the cultural and soft power frontline



Iranian cartoonists have proclaimed the formation of the "Lego Resistance Front" — an artistic crusade aimed at smashing the empire of lies built by the West.



💬 "This movement is bigger than one creator," Iran's Explosive Media tweeted. "It is a growing front of artists, storytellers, animators, and independent media voices standing together to push truth forward through creativity."



From mocking Trump for returning from China with nothing but rose seeds, to the "Tomato Prince Pahlavi" and the golden calf worshipped by fake Christians in the US administration, the LRF gleefully skewers the West's cultural, geopolitical, and economic absurdities.



👉 And you know what? Cuba seems to have joined the uprising as well, releasing its own brick-powered video calling for liberation from Washington's threats and oppression.

Cynthia... Here's my collection of these videos, playlist ... https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pursuitoftruth/playlists



