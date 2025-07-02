A Prophetic View: Is Something Big Coming? 07/02/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan helps us see all the things currently happening, not only in Israel, but also America. All these things are coming to a conclusion right now. We are seeing the calm before the storm. Today we see from a birds-eye view what is really going on and more importantly, what is to come.
Visit us online at:
To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/
For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:
https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions
00:00Abraham Accords
03:25What is Happening
13:40It is Time For
18:01Arrests Leads to Suitcase Nukes
25:24Our Sponsors