Info for 16 pC Flat 0.75mm slingshot rubberbands Replacement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gear listed below (Data Info is only Valid for seller(s) of Ebay seller(s) that I brought and tested from, outside purchase of seller(s) or Ebay is Void. Thank you.For question(s) Please text 1-570-775-3235. or your choice to shop at ebay or Amazon
https://ebay.us/ZueO17 Or https://amzn.to/4mahojU
Max Draw Pull (M.D.P): 6 lbs
High: 236+ fps Low: 180
Avg: 208+
shot 1: 180
shot 2: 196
shot 3: 197
shot 4: 215
shot 5: 201
shot 6: 213
shot 7: 228
shot 8: 236
Ammo: steel balls 54gn or 3.5gr
Ammo size: 3/8 inch
Rubber bands:
Ebay item: https://ebay.us/JZd3nB
Ebay seller: https://ebay.us/XItYYD
Ammo Used:
Qty: 1000 3/8 inch steel shot slingshot ammo balls
Ebay item: https://ebay.us/acOMTZ
Ebay seller: https://ebay.us/6qvI47