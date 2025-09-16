BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Info for 16 pC Flat 0.75mm slingshot rubberbands Replacement
AmericaTheGreat1776
AmericaTheGreat1776
23 followers
50 views • 22 hours ago

Gear listed below (Data Info is only Valid for seller(s) of Ebay seller(s) that I brought and tested from, outside purchase of seller(s) or Ebay is Void. Thank you.For question(s) Please text 1-570-775-3235. or your choice to shop at ebay or Amazon

https://ebay.us/ZueO17 Or https://amzn.to/4mahojU

Max Draw Pull (M.D.P): 6 lbs

High: 236+ fps Low: 180

Avg: 208+

shot 1: 180

shot 2: 196

shot 3: 197

shot 4: 215

shot 5: 201

shot 6: 213

shot 7: 228

shot 8: 236

Ammo: steel balls 54gn or 3.5gr

Ammo size: 3/8 inch

Rubber bands:

Ebay item: https://ebay.us/JZd3nB

Ebay seller: https://ebay.us/XItYYD

Ammo Used:

Qty: 1000 3/8 inch steel shot slingshot ammo balls

Ebay item: https://ebay.us/acOMTZ

Ebay seller: https://ebay.us/6qvI47



