Survey: Only 10% of doctors are questioning the safety and efficacy of the vaccine

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The full 47-minute interview of Peter McCullough, MD by Greg Hunter's USAWatchdog.com done on Sep 20, 2022 is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v1kvxit-fda-and-cdc-covered-up-cv19-vax-biological-catastrophe-dr.-peter-mccullough.html
Peter McCullough, MD says:
A majority of doctors took the vaccine. (Well over 90% took it, McCullough says.)
Texas A&M survey: only 10% of doctors are questioning safety & efficacy of the vaccine.
Doctors are denying vaccine injury because they took the vaccine (psychological block).
People who took COVID-19 vaccine have the lethal spike protein in their heart & brain.
People who took COVID-19 vaccine... have taken an extraordinary risk.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News