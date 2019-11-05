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The Benefits Of Hemp Oil
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87 views • November 05, 2019
When you first hear Hemp Oil, you might get a mental image of a very popular, mainly illegal green leafed plant. Hemp IS derived from Cannabis but it does not contain THC- the component of Cannabis that can get you "high". It's 100% legal and truly AMAZING for you! Hemp oil totes so many awesome benefits from radiant skin, healthy hair, balanced hormones, improved mental cognition, joint pain relief, and reduced risk of heart disease. It's a dark greenish color with a nutty flavor. A few drawbacks - It does go rancid quickly so it must be kept refrigerated and it cannot be used in heat, so cooking with hemp oil is a no-go.
*CORRECTION* - Hemp oil is a 3:1 ratio of Omega 6 to Omega 3 fatty acids.
*CORRECTION* - Hemp oil is a 3:1 ratio of Omega 6 to Omega 3 fatty acids.
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