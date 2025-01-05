This is the Start (Dream/Vision) 05/01/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump has threatened Iran, and they did not reply in kind. Iran stated they “will not accept Trump’s unrealistic conditions”. In other news, Putin has stated he is ready to “Wipe Ukraine off the face of the Earth”, and this in return has made Trump very angry at Putin. Pastor Stan also shares a dream/vision from UB Ready that saw a war between Iran and America called “Rockets Galore”.
00:00This is the Start
07:50Show Has Begun
10:59Trump Threatens Iran
14:04Putin Ready to Wipe Ukraine
19:17Michael Snider Dream
24:00Military Tribals are Coming