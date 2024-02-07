Money and Jobs - MLK's Most Famous Quotes for Black History Month

Every blact History Month we have to hear MLK’s (marxist, looter, kon) Most Famous Quotes.





“We gotta act like we (Beep) support these (beeps) crackas n (Beep) vote for dem into (beep) office. Den wen dee (Beep) white fools get in (Beep) office we ganna (Beep) get favors like they (Beep) money n jobs n wen we gots they (Beep) money n jobs we be pushin dem out n dey ain’t getting (Beep) back”





MLK and his gang of drivel rights thugs had different plans to steal from American communities. One plan was to support certain white candidates and get certain favors for their votes. Once they hooked a mark, they finessed the white fool into handing over more and more.





https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/mlk-marxist-luther-kwon-man?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true





#blackhistorymonth #martinlutherking #mlk #blacklivesmatter #martinlutherkingjr #mlkday #blackhistory #ihaveadream #civilrights #martinlutherkingday #mlkday #africa #martinlutherkingquotes #blm #blackpower #mlkjr #blackhistorymonth #justice #rosaparks #georgefloyd #art #freedom #blackexcellence #martinlutherkingjrday #marxist #looter #kon #blct #mlkmostfamousquotes #mlkfamousquotes #blackhistoryfacts #blackgirlsrock #history #blackpeople #buyblack #blackowned #blackandproud #art #blackmen #blackbusiness #blackunity