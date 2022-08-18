Mama Patriot Gallery- Nobody Is Above the Law... Emanation

https://www.resistancechicks.com/selection-code-premiere/

We had an Obama Nation, An Abomination to God.

Time for Emmanuel Nation, Emanation

an abstract but perceptible thing that issues or originates from a source.

"she saw the insults as emanations of his own tortured personality"

the action or process of issuing from a source.

"the risk of radon gas emanation"

a tenuous substance or form of radiation given off by something.

"vaporous emanations surround the mill's foundations"

***Emanation*** we should all know this word it is our power source to defeat All evil.

William Penn:

William Penn then presents the Biblical purpose of law and theory of government, quoting from the book of Romans and other Scriptures. He states “that government seems to me a part of religion itself, a thing sacred in its institution and end. For, if it does not directly remove the cause, it crushes the effects of evil, and is as such, (though a lower, yet) an emanation of the same Divine Power, that is both Author and Object of pure religion.”[7]

From Wall Builders. https://wallbuilders.com/chw/lessons/lesson-2-colonial-period-original/