© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GEOENGINEERING/WEATHER MODIFICATION AND WEAPONIZING NATURE
Follow
1
Share
Report
198 views • May 03, 2020
THIS VIDEO IS ABOUT HAARP WITH ONE OF THE NUMBER 1 EXPERTS ON THE SUBJECT JIM LEE ,SEE HOW THEY ARE CONTROLLING AND ATTACKING THE AMERICAN PEOPLE WITH WEATHER WEAPONS
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.