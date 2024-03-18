The F-35 Finally Begins Full-Scale Production After a Seven-Year Delay.
America's largest defense contractor Lockheed Martin has begun full-scale production of the fifth-generation F-35 fighter, after several years of delays due to program issues and qualitative problems with the aircraft itself.
Pentagon acquisition executive William LaPlante approved this production increase “after considering the results” of operational test and evaluation, live-fire testing, System Development and Demonstration exit criteria, applicable legislation, and future production strategy.
This announcement of the F-35 program's milestones explains that this new phase requires manufacturing process control, acceptable performance and reliability, and the establishment of adequate maintenance and support systems.
