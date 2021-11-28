© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Johns Hopkins ‘Dark Winter’ Video Game Brainwashed Millions
Follow
1
Share
Report
102 views • November 28, 2021
Played by millions, some of the most popular games in the world have been created and inspired by our own governments and medical authorities. Like the film industry, games offer them the chance to subject mass audiences to propaganda and political messaging. Games like ‘The Division’ and ‘Plague Inc.’ get us to play along with their "Shakespearean death plays" and help to normalize their “fictitious” pandemic table-top exercises. (Background audio by The Mili$ha, purchase tracks here: https://www.beatstars.com/themilisha)
https://www.banned.video/
Deep State Satire
https://www.banned.video/
Deep State Satire
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.