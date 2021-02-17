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Matthew 5:6 “Blessed Are Those Who Hunger and Thirst for Righteousness”
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10 views • February 17, 2021
Well I hope you are enjoying this study so far as we are walking through this lesson on what our attitudes should be as believers. Every one of these things we have covered so far has been about us being more like Christ. This week we are looking at the core of becoming Christ like. This lesson is about the true desire of our heart.
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