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Harvest of Truth! Dems in a pickle for 2022
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30 views • January 20, 2022
January 20, 2022 - It’s hard to know where to begin explaining President Biden’s disastrous press conference on Wednesday. He stumbled through a speech, lost his place and wandered around trying to answer questions, and walked US foreign policy into dangerous territory. Along the way, Biden admitted to illegitimacy in the 2020 election, told us the shelves aren’t bare and deliveries are on-time and said he “outperformed” in his first year as president.
The Democrat Party also suffered a major blow when their scheme to take control over the election process failed in a vote on Wednesday evening. What’s worse for power-hungry bureaucrats, the CDC admits natural immunity against the virus is working, the Brits are dropping all mandates—and studies show that the vaccine may actually cause people under the age of 30 to catch covid!
Stew Peters Interview:
https://rumble.com/vsj315-exclusive-la-quinta-columna-1-on-1-spanish-researcher-first-to-reveal-graph.html
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Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
The Democrat Party also suffered a major blow when their scheme to take control over the election process failed in a vote on Wednesday evening. What’s worse for power-hungry bureaucrats, the CDC admits natural immunity against the virus is working, the Brits are dropping all mandates—and studies show that the vaccine may actually cause people under the age of 30 to catch covid!
Stew Peters Interview:
https://rumble.com/vsj315-exclusive-la-quinta-columna-1-on-1-spanish-researcher-first-to-reveal-graph.html
Thanks for watching and praying!
Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:
https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Website:
prayingcitizen.com
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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