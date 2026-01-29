How to work on your reflexes when you are over 60

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Double end bag as sparring partner
See all my content for older dudes here https://t.me/stefandulisch
Here you can see how to convert a double end bag into a sparring partner and improve your head movement. Having good reflexes is crucial for boxing, not getting punched in the face makes life in the ring a lot easier. Unfortunately when you get older, you will be slower. This training method will make your head movement faster