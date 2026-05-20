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YOUR CAR IS WATCHING YOU! - How New Cars Will Be MANDATED To Take The Wheel!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the legislation and technology behind not just "self-driving cars" but your own vehicle and how it can surveil you, crash you, Shanghai you and more.


Many cars have dashboards that are already watching you, turning the wheel for you, stopping the car for you. These cars seem "convenient" to some, but convenience is always how the technocrats get in to your door like a vampire invited to dinner.


Cars are watching your eyes, seeing if you squint, checking to see if you look away from the road just for a second. With this, they're taken over by the robotic system and pulled over. Many report squinting only for their cars to see that as "impairment" followed by the car breaking, including in the middle of freeways.


Countless people are complaining for example about Subaru's AI "Eye Sight" system which is wrongly pulling people over.


Biden-era federal mandates intend to force this surveillance in new model cars as of 2027. Considering Republicans are also voting for mass surveillance, there's no evidence this will be shut down. This initiative can actually force you to be tested for impairment before driving as if you have a DUI court order. Guilty until proven innocent.


These provisions can also lead to the car searching police databases against your face and calling the police on you. It can self drive you in some models to the police station locked in your car!


This is happening (not coincidentally) as governments move to ban private car ownership. This is also happening as poverty strikes millions more people, employment crashes due to AI and posters are hung throughout US cities saying things like "Stop Hiring Humans." Any remaining independence humans have will be thrown to the wayside as UBI, food rations and digital IDs are introduced. AI powered banks are already being conditionally approved by the OCC complete with stable-coin digital currencies.


They are rolling out 15 Minute Cities across the board and they plan to force you into the gulag of "convenience." Most will bow to this new system. The truth is, we are being farmed by Godless machines. We are the cattle to the hive mind.


All they need is the right crisis. Good thing they're manufacturing about 100 crises at a time right now.


Prepare yourselves!


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World Alternative Media

2026

Keywords
trumpfreedomnewspoliticsaiartificial intelligenceconspiracysurveillancebig brothertechnocracyelon muskmandatescarbanksself drivingdigital idjosh sigurdsongreat resetcbdcwam
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