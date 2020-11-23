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Baby Cries While Being Circumcised
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89 views • November 23, 2020
What does it do to the future man when he starts life in pain, terror and anguish.. and the adults he should trust are commiting the brutal deed? Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a normal response to an event in which a person's physical integrity has been threatened or violated. Forced genital cutting is a direct experience of sexual violence, so it fulfills the criteria as a psychogenic cause for PTSD.
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