On August 27, two attacks by artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the nuclear power plant were recorded. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, a total of 9 shells have been fired, 3 of which hit the area near the Special Building No 2, where TVEL’s fresh nuclear fuel and solid radioactive waste are stored.

As a result of the first attack, the pipeline was damaged by shrapnel. As a result of the second attack, one shell fell in the area of the 6th power unit, and five others – opposite the sixth block pumping station, which provides cooling of this reactor.

The shelling of the nuclear power plant by Ukrainian artillery was conducted from their positions in Maryevka in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The AFU use foreign equipment for attacks on the plant, including US-made M777 howitzers. During the counter-battery struggle, the AFU units that fired at the NPP were suppressed by return fire.

"Currently, a full-time technical staff monitors the technical condition of the nuclear plant and ensures its operation. The radiation situation in the nuclear power plant area remains normal.” the report by the Russian Ministry of Defence reads.

A day before, The APU fired at the Zaporozhye NPP three times. A total of 17 shells were fired, 4 of which hit the roof of Special Building No 1, where 168 assemblies of US WestingHouse nuclear fuel are stored. 10 more shells exploded 30 metres from the dry storage facility for spent nuclear fuel and 3 more exploded near Special Building No 2, which houses TVEL’s fresh nuclear fuel storage unit and solid radioactive waste storage facility.

Electricity from the fifth and sixth power units of the Zaporozhye NPP is supplied to both Russian-controlled and Ukrainian-controlled territories.

“The fifth and sixth power units are in operation. They are not working at full capacity. Electricity is supplied on both sides of the Dnieper,” the head of the local administration declared.

The Kiev regime tries its best to bring the Zaporozhie NPP out of operation. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have two ways to achieve their goal. The shelling is aimed to destroy a nuclear fuel storage facility or a nuclear waste storage facility in order to cause a nuclear disaster. They are also trying to disable the key components of the nuclear power plant, such as power lines, battery groups, electric generators, pumping stations, water supply and cooling system units of the NPP. Such damage can cause reactive uncontrolled processes and lead to a disaster that can surpass the Chernobyl and Fukushima catastrophes. Recall that the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is the largest in Europe.

Source https://southfront.org/zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-under-fire/