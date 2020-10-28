The Nation of Islam - Alex Linder - The secret relationship between blacks and jews 3 The Leo Frank case 10

This is a 17-part audiobook series from The Nation of Islam titled 'Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews Volume 3, The Leo Frank Case the Lynching of a Guilty Man' you can get this book at www.noirg.org please be sure to listen to all 17 parts of this audiobook.In Atlanta, Georgia, 1913, a Black janitor named James Conley accused a powerful Jewish leader named Leo Frank of raping and murdering a 13-year-old white girl, Mary Phagan. Frank, in turn, charged Conley with that heinous crime. Never before in a Southern courtroom had a Black man's word been accepted as evidence against a white man's, yet the white prosecutor and the all-white jury believed the Black man. The Leo Frank case is considered the greatest single act of anti-Semitism in American history'a catastrophic miscarriage of justice that regenerated the Ku Klux Klan, launched the Anti-Defamation League of B'nai B'rith, and birthed the modern Civil Rights Movement. Before the Leo Frank Affair, Jews proved to be the Black man's open enemy; after, Jews claimed they were the Black man's ?best friend.' So who is this man called Leo Frank?The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews is a three-volume work published by the Nation of Islam. The first volume, which was released in 1991, explain that Jews dominated the Atlantic slave trade.Seeking Justice for Little Mary Phagan (1899 - 1913) who was murdered by Leo FrankLeo Frank ArchiveLeo Frank Research LibraryThe American Mercury