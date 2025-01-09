On January 9, the new advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Russian region of Kursk mostly lost steam and despite sending more and more reinforcements Kyiv was unable to demonstrate any real results on the ground.

On the other hand, the defeat of the advancing Ukrainian units allowed the Russian Armed Forces to retake the tactical initiative on some parts of the contact line in the region. In particular, Russian troops were able to reach the town of Malaya Loknya from the western direction. At the same time, forces of the Kyiv regime continued attempts to advance on Russian positions. Most recently, intense fighting took place around Sudzha and Nikolayevka.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, during the clashes on January 8, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 290 troops, a tank, an armored personnel carrier, four armored fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and three artillery guns. Since the beginning of hostilities in Kursk region, the AFU losses reached more than 50,000 troops, 294 battle tanks, 217 infantry fighting vehicles, 160 armored personnel carriers, 1,515 armored fighting vehicles, 1,430 motor vehicles, 347 artillery guns, 44 MLRS launchers, including 13 of HIMARS launchers, 16 anti-aircraft missile launchers and dozens of other types of equipment.

The inability of the Kyiv regime to demonstrate notable successes in Kursk takes place amid a dire situation for its forces in the zone of the Russian special military operation.

As of January 9, Russian units advanced further west from the recently liberated town of Kurakhovo, which was an important stronghold of pro-Kyiv forces. Forward Russian units reached the vicinity of Dachnoe. Also, Russian forces are advancing towards the village of Yantarnoe from the directions of Dalnee and Konstantinopolskoe. Detachments of the Kyiv regime experience significant difficulties north of the village of Yasnaya Polyana and around the town of Velikaya Novoselovka.

Positional fighting continues in the town of Chasov Yar where the Russians pressure pro-Kyiv forces involved in the defense of the town from several directions.

Efforts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to retake initiative around Kupyansk resulted in no notable changes on the contact line.

Apparently, the current Ukrainian regime in Kyiv is more interested in burning its best reinforcements and Western-supplied equipment in attempts to achieve some kind of media victory in the Russian region of Kursk rather than use these resources to improve the situation for its group of forces in the region of Donbass and nearby areas. This is accompanied with an intensified campaign of attempts of UAV strikes on civilian targets in Russian regions. During the past night only, Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles aimed at Belgorod, Bryansk and Krasnodar regions.

