Evacuation Scramble at Kabul Airport today is "Absolutely Horrendous" Bodies Crushed to Death.

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Sky News Reports Stunningly Horrific News From Inside Kabul Airport “Today is Worst Day By Far”
What's happening inside and outside of Kabul airport today is being described as "absolutely horrendous" - and Joe Biden is on vacation (again)...
@ramsaysky reports from Kabul airport on the "desperation" as thousands queue in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan.
Sky's chief correspondent @ramsaysky says the situation at Kabul's airport is "utterly horrendous" as thousands of people continue to crowd in an attempt to flee Afghanistan.