Jeff & Erica - Spike Causes Body to Destroy Itself 29Dec23

How The Spike Incites The T-Lymphocytes To Destroy the Spike-Afflicted Cells (The Great Pathologist Arne Burkhardt's Final Interview)-- December 29, 2023--Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan--Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world!--Recorded on December 29, 2023, 2023--For more programs: www.rense.com
Audio from PointofAttention at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PrRPVPQrW3ud/
*206 snapshots: First six from Jim Stone proves the Covid Vaccine is a weapon system (b)(4) items blanked out because it's meant to depopulate. Followed by 91-news clips (Armstrong, Makow), 101-memes (Ann Barnhardt barnhardt.biz /across the internet).
