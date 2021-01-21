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Trump Out Biden In ? RADIO X 2020 1.20.21
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490 views • January 21, 2021
On this day January 20, 2021 President Trump, elected by the people of the United States goes home and begins his civilian life as the true President of the USA. Beijing Biden, crowned by the Deep State begins his reign as a fake President, a fake patriot, and a fake Commander in Chief.
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