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A Ray of HOPE against COVID Tyranny across the world, reported by the HILL mainstream media channel
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131 views • October 09, 2021
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Here is the source on Youtube while it lasts https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ItkYhFiGBI&;ab_channel=TheHill
stats
Kim Iversen: Norway DROPS All Restrictions And Chooses To LIVE With Covid
1,267,916 views
Sep 28, 2021
like 58K
dislike 1.7K
Here are some of the comments overwhelmingly positive, the comments are not yet censored
14,915 Comments
Default profile photo
Add a public comment...
CornPop 2.0
CornPop 2.0
1 week ago
I live in Norway (I’m English) and here they have encouraged people to get vaxxed, but they have never coerced people (free burgers et al) or bullied them (mandates or threats of passports); the government has treated its people as adults. 🇳🇴💗🏴
7.1K
Courtney Fleischman
Courtney Fleischman
4 days ago
This sounds like a dream!! It’s so sensible. No blaming, no attempts to make the public panic, allowing people to experience relief from pandemic fatigue. Great job to these countries.
232
2DirtyDogs
2DirtyDogs
5 days ago
"They are letting people take personal responsibility for their health". How did that become a radical statement?
710
Rambling Ramul
Rambling Ramul
4 days ago (edited)
Denmark already did this over a month ago. She says Denmark is going to do so. It already happened. Norway is just following suit.
172
Sarah Doan Peace
Sarah Doan Peace
5 days ago
They don’t blame the unvaccinated? Wow! What a concept?! “People living as equals regardless of their medical status.” Bravo Norway!!!! Hallelujah!!! America needs to get on board with this!
754
Timea Biro
Timea Biro
1 week ago
Apparently, countries where the virus didn’t get politicized seem to be able to make rational decisions.
3.9K
DuskyLore
DuskyLore
3 days ago
There's a reason Norway was once rated as the happiest country in the world a few years before covid happed.
48
John Treble
John Treble
5 days ago
And with that announcement, Norway emerges as a world leader! Bravo!
263
Jean Paul Felix
Jean Paul Felix
5 days ago
enough billionaires have been made. Its ok to tell them its over now.
442
Urmilla Vibart
Urmilla Vibart
4 days ago
Yes we will live with Covid ...That’s a norm now and future....Take care of your self...Good luck
15
David DiMuzio
David DiMuzio
1 week ago
Strange to hear people talking so SENSIBLY on a TV news show 🤣
2K
audiotomb
audiotomb
4 days ago
Did the commentator on the left say “In the Trumpier areas” - those last antivac holdouts
Major reknown immunilogist is asked “how long will covid continue”
Madine Chaney
Madine Chaney
5 days ago
I'm happy to hear this. Our Governor in Florida did this some time ago. We appreciate him.
140
Gideon Liversage
Gideon Liversage
5 days ago
Personal Responsibility --- WOW !!! Something for our Australian leaders, that now self appointed them as our personal saviours for some reason. Australian parliament take note of real leadership out there in the world.
118
Vilner Louis
Vilner Louis
1 week ago
Bravo !
Norway's government is not a dictatorship neither imperialist.
2.3K
DNAFriendlyFire
DNAFriendlyFire
4 days ago
Finally some sense being shown by some leaders.
24
Jennifer Belda
Jennifer Belda
5 days ago
THIS IS AMAZING. WHOLE COUNTRIES FINALLY WAKING UP.
47
Reemo Brooklyn
Reemo Brooklyn
5 days ago
Those countries don't have big money behind pharma the way the US, Europe, and Australia does.
53
Eric Newsome
Eric Newsome
5 days ago
Kim has been such a relief throughout this. Speaking truth and sensibility.
89
Epic Nipple
Epic Nipple
1 week ago
Norway, Singapore, and these other countries seem like they’re using their common sense instead of politics and division. That’s much better.
800
Some Canine
Some Canine
5 days ago
Finally a sensible reaction to this pandemic at this stage of the pandemic.
61
Mike Coon
Mike Coon
5 days ago
Good for you Norway be strong I believe in that discussion. It’s just your choice not the government ✅🇺🇸
24
nicholmarie36
nicholmarie36
6 days ago
Some very logical/reasoned points being made that the U.S. needs to take note of.
54
Here is the source on Youtube while it lasts https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ItkYhFiGBI&;ab_channel=TheHill
stats
Kim Iversen: Norway DROPS All Restrictions And Chooses To LIVE With Covid
1,267,916 views
Sep 28, 2021
like 58K
dislike 1.7K
Here are some of the comments overwhelmingly positive, the comments are not yet censored
14,915 Comments
Default profile photo
Add a public comment...
CornPop 2.0
CornPop 2.0
1 week ago
I live in Norway (I’m English) and here they have encouraged people to get vaxxed, but they have never coerced people (free burgers et al) or bullied them (mandates or threats of passports); the government has treated its people as adults. 🇳🇴💗🏴
7.1K
Courtney Fleischman
Courtney Fleischman
4 days ago
This sounds like a dream!! It’s so sensible. No blaming, no attempts to make the public panic, allowing people to experience relief from pandemic fatigue. Great job to these countries.
232
2DirtyDogs
2DirtyDogs
5 days ago
"They are letting people take personal responsibility for their health". How did that become a radical statement?
710
Rambling Ramul
Rambling Ramul
4 days ago (edited)
Denmark already did this over a month ago. She says Denmark is going to do so. It already happened. Norway is just following suit.
172
Sarah Doan Peace
Sarah Doan Peace
5 days ago
They don’t blame the unvaccinated? Wow! What a concept?! “People living as equals regardless of their medical status.” Bravo Norway!!!! Hallelujah!!! America needs to get on board with this!
754
Timea Biro
Timea Biro
1 week ago
Apparently, countries where the virus didn’t get politicized seem to be able to make rational decisions.
3.9K
DuskyLore
DuskyLore
3 days ago
There's a reason Norway was once rated as the happiest country in the world a few years before covid happed.
48
John Treble
John Treble
5 days ago
And with that announcement, Norway emerges as a world leader! Bravo!
263
Jean Paul Felix
Jean Paul Felix
5 days ago
enough billionaires have been made. Its ok to tell them its over now.
442
Urmilla Vibart
Urmilla Vibart
4 days ago
Yes we will live with Covid ...That’s a norm now and future....Take care of your self...Good luck
15
David DiMuzio
David DiMuzio
1 week ago
Strange to hear people talking so SENSIBLY on a TV news show 🤣
2K
audiotomb
audiotomb
4 days ago
Did the commentator on the left say “In the Trumpier areas” - those last antivac holdouts
Major reknown immunilogist is asked “how long will covid continue”
Madine Chaney
Madine Chaney
5 days ago
I'm happy to hear this. Our Governor in Florida did this some time ago. We appreciate him.
140
Gideon Liversage
Gideon Liversage
5 days ago
Personal Responsibility --- WOW !!! Something for our Australian leaders, that now self appointed them as our personal saviours for some reason. Australian parliament take note of real leadership out there in the world.
118
Vilner Louis
Vilner Louis
1 week ago
Bravo !
Norway's government is not a dictatorship neither imperialist.
2.3K
DNAFriendlyFire
DNAFriendlyFire
4 days ago
Finally some sense being shown by some leaders.
24
Jennifer Belda
Jennifer Belda
5 days ago
THIS IS AMAZING. WHOLE COUNTRIES FINALLY WAKING UP.
47
Reemo Brooklyn
Reemo Brooklyn
5 days ago
Those countries don't have big money behind pharma the way the US, Europe, and Australia does.
53
Eric Newsome
Eric Newsome
5 days ago
Kim has been such a relief throughout this. Speaking truth and sensibility.
89
Epic Nipple
Epic Nipple
1 week ago
Norway, Singapore, and these other countries seem like they’re using their common sense instead of politics and division. That’s much better.
800
Some Canine
Some Canine
5 days ago
Finally a sensible reaction to this pandemic at this stage of the pandemic.
61
Mike Coon
Mike Coon
5 days ago
Good for you Norway be strong I believe in that discussion. It’s just your choice not the government ✅🇺🇸
24
nicholmarie36
nicholmarie36
6 days ago
Some very logical/reasoned points being made that the U.S. needs to take note of.
54
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