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WATCH: Biden Creeps on Ice Cream Parlor Owner’s Daughters
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360 views • July 03, 2021
Cristina Laila from The Gateway Pundit reports, Joe Biden visited Pearl Ice Cream Parlor in La Crosse, Wisconsin after he delivered remarks on his infrastructure bill on Tuesday.
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