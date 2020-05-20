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Rant Video: I am sick of the bullshit! [Explicit]
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38 views • May 20, 2020
Rant Video: I am Sick of this 🐂💩! [Explicit]
Trucker Dave rants about intentional destruction of our meat and produce supply, unconstitutional draconian laws in local municipalities, and politicians too 9dumb to have an opinion.
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Trucker Dave rants about intentional destruction of our meat and produce supply, unconstitutional draconian laws in local municipalities, and politicians too 9dumb to have an opinion.
Also check out my website, sign up and become an affiliate for free with Hemp Works and My Daily Choice! Limited time offer expires 5/1/20 @ 00:01 AM!
Join my Hemp Works team:
https://www.winwithmdc.com/cp22/DavidCHutto1979
Follow: Major Steve Motley
http://www.retiredmarinesoundsoff.com
Get the real scoop:
http://www.heresyourredpill.com
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