Red luminary. #mars #conviction #religion #belief #sick #frequency #waves #signwaves #volume

Please stop believing and become an innovator. Just like if we don't pay attention to what the so called "powers that be" are doing they'll try to punish or have no choice but to tell the truth unless they keep lying and that's most likely what'll happen. Becoming a fan of "SOPHISM" is basically accepting arguments out of things that make complete sense and are explainable on why they are going on to not using our brains in a logical manor as created for. Common knowledge and advanced knowledge is forgotten when we accept approaches such as "SOPHISM" this is just one type of ism.