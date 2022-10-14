Ukraine Update Oct 14, 2022

SITREP in Novorossiya and Donbass.

⚡️ 2 enemy company tactical groups attempted to attack Orlyanka and Kotlyarovka (Kharkov region) at Kupyansk direction.

◽️ Russian forces have repelled all the attacks.

◽️ The enemy has lost over 50 personnel, 3 tanks, 4 infantry combat vehicles and 7 motor vehicles.

💥 Up to 2 battalion tactical group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) made another attempt to capture Stelmakhovka and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic) at Krasny Liman direction.

💥 Attacks launched by Russian artillery and army aviation have forced the enemy to scatter and to withdraw its forces.

◽️ The attacks have resulted in the elimination of 2 tanks, 5 infantry combat vehicles, 2 pickups and about 60 Ukrainian personnel.

💥 Up to 2 battalion tactical groups of the AFU were conducting an offensive towards Pyatikhatki, Kostromka, Bezvodnoye and Pravdino (Kherson region) at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

◽️ All the attacks of the AFU have been repelled by successful action of Russian forces.

◽️ Over 110 Ukrainian personnel, 21 armored combat vehicles and 12 special motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralized 4 AFU command posts, 52 artillery units at their firing positions, 164 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

◽️ 5 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Vasyukovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Novoaleksandrovka, Gulyaypole, Novopavlovka (Zaporozhye region) and Solonchaki (Nikolayev region).

💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 of Ukrainian Air Force near Chervony Zaporozhets (Dnepropetrovsk region).

💥 Russian air defense facilities have shot down 1 Su-27 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Porskalevka (Poltava region).

◽️ Moreover, 12 unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Novoluganskoye, Staromlinovka, Novogrigorovka, Ivanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Vladimirovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Tavriyskoye, Kiselyovka, Tomarino and Chaykino (Kherson region).

◽️ In addition, 16 projectiles launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS and Ukrainian Olkha MLRS have been intercepted near Troitskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Chernobayevka, Korsunka, Novoraysk, Kakhovka, Antonovka, Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).

◽️ 10 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles have been shot down near Guselskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).

- Russian Military of Defense