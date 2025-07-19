Tulsi Gabbard, Exposed Obama Was Behind It All

Tulsi Gabbard Just Exposed The Shocking Truth: Obama Was Behind It All

US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard declassified documents about the Obama administration fabricating accusations of alleged Russian interference in the elections.

The Obama administration leaked deliberately false information to the media that the CIA had evidence of Russian interference, and concealed intelligence that Russia "had no intention or capability" to hack the electronic voting system in the 2016 election.

Here are the released documents:

https://www.dni.gov/index.php/newsroom/press-releases/press-releases-2025/4086-pr-15-25

Declassified Evidence of Obama Administration Conspiracy to Subvert President Trump’s 2016 Victory and Presidency

https://www.dni.gov/index.php/newsroom/dig/4085-dig-biden-admin-labeling-covid-dissenters-2

Obama Admin BURIED intel to push ‘Russia collusion’ — DNI Gabbard

Newly declassified documents released by DNI Tulsi Gabbard show that top Obama officials suppressed intel contradicting the “Russia election interference” narrative — then launched a politically driven assessment to link Trump’s win to Moscow.

📄 A Dec 2016 draft intelligence briefing found “no impact” from Russian cyber activity on the election. That report was pulled last-minute and replaced after a secret White House meeting led by Obama with Brennan, Clapper, and Comey.

Gabbard says the effort marked a deliberate “weaponization of intelligence” for political ends — with discredited sources like the Steele Dossier helping shape official conclusions.

💬 “A treasonous conspiracy by officials at the highest levels of the Obama White House,” she wrote — vowing to submit all evidence to the DOJ.