Henry 5.56 Long Ranger - The Ambidextral Manual Action Rifle

Besides growing up watching The Rifleman, why am I reviewing a lever action rifle? Because lever action is the truly Ambi friendly manual action.
AmbGun’s Henry Long Ranger Page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/longranger
The Rifleman
https://youtu.be/LRpEpIGpxrE
Matthew's Fabrication
https://matthewsfabrication.com
KelTec RDB page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/keltec-rdb
Desert Tech MDR page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/desert-tech-mdr
Ambidextral Hunter
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-hunter
AR-15 Page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/ar15
BlackbeardX
https://youtu.be/bFJGc2LU0NQ
The Evolutionary Psychology Behind Politics
https://amzn.to/3aScRP0
Chapters
0:00 Trigger
0:36 Safety
1:19 Sights and Optics
3:46 Cheek Riser
5:13 Sling
5:41 Training Laser
5:56 AQT
6:58 Mag Release
7:34 Receiver
8:13 Weight
10:26 Why Ambi
10:53 vs AR
11:35 Barrel Length
12:35 Disassembly
12:52 Magazines
13:27 Why Long Ranger
14:01 Why AR15
14:22 Why RDB
14:37 Why MVP
15:04 Summation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.