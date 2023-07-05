Create New Account
Whistleblower reveals 'earth-shattering' news in Hunter Biden investigation
139 views
Published 18 hours ago

Whistleblower reveals 'earth-shattering' news in Hunter Biden investigation | The Bret Baier Podcast


Bret sits down with IRS Whistleblower, Supervisory Agent Gary Shapley, to discuss his work on the Hunter Biden investigation.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHeoi7WcuvA

Keywords
white housenewswhistleblowerccpbiden crime familybiden regimeinfluence peddling scheme

