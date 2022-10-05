[]Jun 20, 2012] The Return of the Nephilim Now and in the Future (35.4K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

Create New Account
[Jun 20, 2012] The Return of the Nephilim Now and in the Future
Rob Skiba
Published 2 months ago

Has an ancient prophecy concerning the release of the Genesis 6 Archons already been fulfilled? Are Nephilm already among us? Are more on the way? And what does a sculpture in the Vatican have to do with the 2053 nuclear bombs that were exploded in the 20th century? Watch and see...

