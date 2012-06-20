[]Jun 20, 2012] The Return of the Nephilim Now and in the Future (35.4K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

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Has an ancient prophecy concerning the release of the Genesis 6 Archons already been fulfilled? Are Nephilm already among us? Are more on the way? And what does a sculpture in the Vatican have to do with the 2053 nuclear bombs that were exploded in the 20th century? Watch and see...
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy