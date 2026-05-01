Mother's Day Gift. 2026 (redo)

re-upload, after some better editing and tightening the pace. Same info as before, except some added info beginning at timestamp 54min.





This video is an EXPANSION on my Christmas gift this past year. I do this as a pause in my current series, due to a loss in my family, this video honors all our Mothers in our lives, with some learning at the end. Please enjoy, as it is long, there's knowledge building up to the end.