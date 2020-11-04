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FULL SHOW: Live Election Coverage: Trump Landslide Versus Democrat Steal Is On!
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55 views • November 04, 2020
It’s the Election Day special coverage and Owen Shroyer and the Drinkin’ Bros make their final predictions in studio. The Democrats have been caught on camera with all their different theft attempts. Stuffing ballot boxes, illegal electioneering, blocking out poll monitors, all on tape and caught. Big tech and mainstream news have said they will refuse announcing Trump as the victor on election night. This re-election of Trump will be the biggest repudiation of the fake news, the corrupt establishment, and the anti-American forces in the history of America. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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