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Doctors Forced To Admit Jab Kills: Father Murdered By Booster, Blood Clots Found in Brain
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181 views • April 23, 2022
The bioweapon strikes again as spontaneous blood clotting riddles the bodies of healthy Americans, stopping them dead in their tracks.
Nita Shannon joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to expose how her father dropped dead from the booster, the autopsy’s confirmation of death by vaccine, and more.
Shannon detailed the downfall of her father; a once active horse trainer, suddenly killed by the clot shot.
Nita Shannon joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to expose how her father dropped dead from the booster, the autopsy’s confirmation of death by vaccine, and more.
Shannon detailed the downfall of her father; a once active horse trainer, suddenly killed by the clot shot.
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