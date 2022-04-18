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Twenty Baby Steps To An Equitocracy
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11 views • April 18, 2022
The following list is the steps a community takes to eliminate unemployment. The state, democracy and for profit businesses are not needed in an equitocracy. Equitocracys reward those who create value, period. Economic value is defined as equity. Equitocracy is the rule of those who have created the value in and for a political jurisdiction. Freeloaders, parasites and socialists have no power to take value from those who create value. Unemployment is eliminated and taxation and socialism are no longer required.
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