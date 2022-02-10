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KAREN KINGSTON | LIVE FRIDAY FEBRUARY 11th @ 7pm ET - Brighteon.TV - Covid19 Vaccines Are Bioweapons & More Bombshell Facts & Truths!
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5348 views • February 10, 2022
🎧 EVERYTHING HOME...Your Censorship-Free, Safe Space, Sanctuary Speakeasy for Patriots

🚨 SPECIAL GUEST - KAREN KINGSTON 🚨

🌟 FRIDAY February 11th @ 7pm ET / 5pm MT (The Full Hour)

🖥️ WATCH LIVE: https://brighteon.tv/

Karen is a Bio Tech Analyst & former Pfizer Consultant with over 20 years of experience in bringing Pharmaceutical products to market & the brains behind the strategies which made those companies hundreds of billions of dollars.

In the industry, she was the Go-To expert & known as the “Cleaner”. Now, she’s exposing Covid Facts directly from the government’s very own websites & documents and is using her “Cleaning Powers” for good.

She founded MiFight to provide documentation & analysis of Covid19 healthcare issues, policies & the non-vaccine bioweapon. Karen is on a mission to Spread the Truth, Get America & the world to Wake Up to the fact the Political Propaganda Plandemic is a calculated - Act of War…oh it gets worse, Next Slide – It’s all in the Patents People.

🏠 ALL KAREN'S LINKS, INTERVIEWS & PRESENTATIONS:

https://sociatap.com/karenkingston/

💲🙏 DONATE To The Cause & JOIN The Fight!

🏠 https://givesendgo.com/miFight

🚨 10 MINUTES OF COVID TRUTHBOMBS - Listen To Karen & Start Sharin' With All Your Friends! Episode #285 🚨

https://bit.ly/VaxBioweapon

🎧 FULL EPISODE: https://rumble.com/vt57c6-286-karen-kingston-vaccines-are-bioweapons-created-to-kill-and-more-bombshe.html

🌟 5 Guests + 7 Minute Segments Each = Tons of Tips & Takeaways AND Breaking News, Facts, The Truth About Current Events, Patriotic Soapboxes, Entertainment, LIVE Listener Calls & Take Action Items to Grow Your Business, Enhance the Quality of Your Life, Make A Difference - Especially in Your Community & Much More! 🌟

🏠 VISIT http://EverythingHomeAboutUs.com

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🎧 LISTEN LIVE: http://www.EverythingHomeLive.com

⏰ We're LIVE every Monday at 12pm MT with experts, entrepreneurs, professionals and purpose-driven people to share their stories, passions and provide real-life tangible takeaways...all in 7 minute segments.

🖥️ WATCH US ON BRIGHTEON.TV - FRIDAYS @ 5pm MT / 7pm ET

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😷 COVID-19 is the biggest Political Propaganda Plandemic ever committed against the people of the world - the Ultimate Crime Against Humanity! All to create FEAR, mandate non-vaccines (the REAL Bioweapon) destroy your freedoms & kill billions of people...The Great Reset!

🎧 Listen To The Covid Episodes, Facts, Truth & Get All Of The Resources To Overcome The Tyranny...Awareness & Awakeness Will Triumph...Remember, GOD WINS!

🤔 http://CovidFactsNotFear.com

😷🎧 LISTEN TO THE COVID TRIPLE CROWN OF EPISODES + 3

🌟 #278 KAREN KINGSTON (+ #283, #285, #286)

🌟 #263 DR. LEE MERRITT

🌟 #260 DR. BRYAN ARDIS

https://bit.ly/CovidEpisodes

🚨 Are you ready to TAKE ACTION to make your life better AND Save America?

VISIT: http://TakeActionItems.com

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🚨 ARE YOU SICK & TIRED OF THE TYRANNY & VIOLATIONS OF OUR GOD GIVEN HUMAN RIGHTS? 🚨

JOIN Our "SAVE MY FREEDOM" Movement

🌟 TEXT: "ACTION" to 91776 🌟

http://SaveMyFreedom.us (ALL GROUPS & LINKS)

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Keywords
healthmike adamsvaccineshealth rangercurrent eventspoliticssciencevaccine5gmedicinewhistleblowerbioweaponpfizercovid19covidmichele swinickkaren kingstonbrighteontveverything home talk show
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy