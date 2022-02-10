KAREN KINGSTON | LIVE FRIDAY FEBRUARY 11th @ 7pm ET - Brighteon.TV - Covid19 Vaccines Are Bioweapons & More Bombshell Facts & Truths!

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🚨 SPECIAL GUEST - KAREN KINGSTON 🚨
🌟 FRIDAY February 11th @ 7pm ET / 5pm MT (The Full Hour)
🖥️ WATCH LIVE: https://brighteon.tv/
Karen is a Bio Tech Analyst & former Pfizer Consultant with over 20 years of experience in bringing Pharmaceutical products to market & the brains behind the strategies which made those companies hundreds of billions of dollars.
In the industry, she was the Go-To expert & known as the “Cleaner”. Now, she’s exposing Covid Facts directly from the government’s very own websites & documents and is using her “Cleaning Powers” for good.
She founded MiFight to provide documentation & analysis of Covid19 healthcare issues, policies & the non-vaccine bioweapon. Karen is on a mission to Spread the Truth, Get America & the world to Wake Up to the fact the Political Propaganda Plandemic is a calculated - Act of War…oh it gets worse, Next Slide – It’s all in the Patents People.
🏠 ALL KAREN'S LINKS, INTERVIEWS & PRESENTATIONS:
https://sociatap.com/karenkingston/
💲🙏 DONATE To The Cause & JOIN The Fight!
🏠 https://givesendgo.com/miFight
🚨 10 MINUTES OF COVID TRUTHBOMBS - Listen To Karen & Start Sharin' With All Your Friends! Episode #285 🚨
https://bit.ly/VaxBioweapon
🎧 FULL EPISODE: https://rumble.com/vt57c6-286-karen-kingston-vaccines-are-bioweapons-created-to-kill-and-more-bombshe.html
🌟 5 Guests + 7 Minute Segments Each = Tons of Tips & Takeaways AND Breaking News, Facts, The Truth About Current Events, Patriotic Soapboxes, Entertainment, LIVE Listener Calls & Take Action Items to Grow Your Business, Enhance the Quality of Your Life, Make A Difference - Especially in Your Community & Much More! 🌟
🏠 VISIT http://EverythingHomeAboutUs.com
For ALL LINKS, our Guests & Partners' Info, LISTEN LIVE LINKS, Episodes, Subscribe, Like-Follow-Join Our Community, Newsletter & #SaveMyFreedom Movement, Become A Purpose-Driven Business, Take Action Resources, Events, Patriotic Businesses, Groups & Much More!
🎧 LISTEN LIVE: http://www.EverythingHomeLive.com
⏰ We're LIVE every Monday at 12pm MT with experts, entrepreneurs, professionals and purpose-driven people to share their stories, passions and provide real-life tangible takeaways...all in 7 minute segments.
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We're taking the show on the the road to...VIDEO!
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😷 COVID-19 is the biggest Political Propaganda Plandemic ever committed against the people of the world - the Ultimate Crime Against Humanity! All to create FEAR, mandate non-vaccines (the REAL Bioweapon) destroy your freedoms & kill billions of people...The Great Reset!
🎧 Listen To The Covid Episodes, Facts, Truth & Get All Of The Resources To Overcome The Tyranny...Awareness & Awakeness Will Triumph...Remember, GOD WINS!
🤔 http://CovidFactsNotFear.com
😷🎧 LISTEN TO THE COVID TRIPLE CROWN OF EPISODES + 3
🌟 #278 KAREN KINGSTON (+ #283, #285, #286)
🌟 #263 DR. LEE MERRITT
🌟 #260 DR. BRYAN ARDIS
https://bit.ly/CovidEpisodes
🚨 Are you ready to TAKE ACTION to make your life better AND Save America?
VISIT: http://TakeActionItems.com
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🚨 ARE YOU SICK & TIRED OF THE TYRANNY & VIOLATIONS OF OUR GOD GIVEN HUMAN RIGHTS? 🚨
JOIN Our "SAVE MY FREEDOM" Movement
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http://SaveMyFreedom.us (ALL GROUPS & LINKS)
☑️ We're Bringing Together Like-Minded, Small Biz Owners, Entrepreneurs, Influencers, Community Leaders, Organizations & Purpose-Driven People
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