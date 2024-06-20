BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr Judy Mikovits Clay Clark Moore Papers SARSCoV2 Polio Vaccines
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
332 followers
129 views • 10 months ago

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

What more do you need to see than the partners in AIDS Research Center and the Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Children's Hospital, Harvard Medical School in Boston, just what he said. University of Massachusetts and there is Berlin, Germany and Tianjin, China.

So they infected people with Coronaviruses with their spike proteins, and they optimized the weapon so that the SARSCoV2 spike protein, they found that simian immune deficiency virus, the monkey HIV didn't work so well. So they added a little piece of HIV, and then they added the Murine Leukemia virus, and that bioweapon was injected in every polio vaccine since 2004.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 06/19/2024

2004 Moore Paper: Retroviruses Pseudotyped with the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus Spike Protein Efficiently Infect Cells Expressing Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2: https://tinyurl.com/2004MoorePaper

Full ThriveTime Show episode with Clay Clark on X: https://x.com/TheClayClark/status/1803550914009244135

Keywords
healthnewsvaccinetruthpoliomikovitssarscov2
