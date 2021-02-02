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Truth & Lies: Jeremiah
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31 views • February 02, 2021
We are living in the shadow of the book of Jeremiah. He was the weeping prophet, he made a call for repentance for 40 years and was rejected, in prison, and beat up. The Hebrews did not listen and went into captivity into Babylon. God Bless
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