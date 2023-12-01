Create New Account
Absolutely Must Watch: New Zealand Irrefutable Evidence Of Genocide: M.O.A.R (Mother Of All Revelations)
This is evidence IS HORRIFYING. Irrefutable proof of intentional genocide by the C19 bioweapons. A Government whistleblower who lays it all out in the open. He even has statistics per vaccinator and you can see that in their name 24% of injected were murdered.

Some areas in New Zealand had 30% mortality of the C19 bioweapons shots. He tracked it to the pharmacies and specific locations.

Nobody can argue with this!

This is the most important video evidence anywhere.

Please watch and share this information everywhere.

It is time for JUSTICE.

The crucial data On New Zealand's excess deaths from the Covid jabs.

https://nzloyal.org.nz

https://freenz.substack.com

new zealandwhistleblowernzexcess deathsmoarmother of all revelations

