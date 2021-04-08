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Houston We Got A Problem, UK SUSPENDS Oxford Jab For Under 30s So how come it is safe for the over 30's / Hugo Talks
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110 views • April 08, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwiPgYnC0Ws&;t=116s
WHAT ABOUT ALL THOS MILLIONS THAT HAVE ALREADY HAD THE JAB NOBODY IS ASKING THE QUESTIONS WE WANT ANSWERS TO.
19 DEAD But the regulator says there is no proof it is related to the mRNA vaccine.
WHAT ABOUT ALL THOS MILLIONS THAT HAVE ALREADY HAD THE JAB NOBODY IS ASKING THE QUESTIONS WE WANT ANSWERS TO.
19 DEAD But the regulator says there is no proof it is related to the mRNA vaccine.
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