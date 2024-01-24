True Repentance-What it IS and what it IS NOT

Repentance is a word used in Christianity that the world does not readily understand. Even Christians do not understand it because it is rarely defined and when it is defined the true meaning is distorted. See what the Bible says repentance is and then apply its truth to your life. Be careful. There are a lot of deceivers out there who will make you think you repented of your sin when you did not.
