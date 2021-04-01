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The Media Are Guilty Of Genocide !!
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80 views • April 01, 2021
The younger generation, black or white, male or female, Arab or Western, Christian, Atheist, Pagan or whatever should understand that it was the hypocrites in the media that caused the 9/11 War on Terror which forced mass immigration to happen through the deaths and suffering of millions of innocent people.
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