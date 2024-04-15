Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AA_IB_361_Stand_With_Noone
channel image
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
132 Subscribers
30 views
Published Yesterday

Tonight we will discuss the Iran missile attack on Israel and the pushing of various narratives by the mainstream media. I will also delve into the hilarious right vs. left paradigm that proliferates America and the gullibility of the people.

#Israel #Iran #Missile #WW3 #Media #RedHeifer #SocialMedia #Narrative #America #News #Distraction #NWO #MindControl #AnomicAge #JohnAge


Check out the show, like, and share the links!

▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url


▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage


▶ LIGHTNING: https://getalby.com/p/anomicage


▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/


▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1


▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast


▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8


▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1


▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1


▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/


▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge


▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge


▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375


▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b


Keywords
iranamericaisraelnwoww3missilenarrativesocialmediaanomicagejohnage

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket