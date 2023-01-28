Tucker Carlson covers the Pfizer revelations #DirectedEvolution AGAIN

48 hrs later... follow up on the Pfizer revelations Project Veritas story....
"CNN, rather than covering the biggest news story in America, ran a segment shilling for big pharma."
Tucker Carlson Covers #DirectedEvolution AGAIN; Gives Update on YouTube Removing Viral Video
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.