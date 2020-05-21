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CTB 2020-05-18: Papal Plandemic Points to Pseudo-Science Pushed by PhDs
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22 views • May 21, 2020
Papal Plandemic Points to Pseudo-Science Pushed by PhDs
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INSULATED VACCINATORS: just like cops, when there is injury, the PEOPLE pay the victims!
https://www.hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensation/about/index.html
The Radio Caused “Spanish Flu”; Enabled By War Production
https://www.amazon.com/Invisible-Rainbow-History-Electricity-Life/dp/1645020096
polio caused by pesticide exposure, then was eradicated by decline in DDT use
https://www.naturalnews.com/036290_polio_DDT_pesticide_exposure.html#ixzz1yuD7DnoF
SUPPORT JOHNNY!
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
INSULATED VACCINATORS: just like cops, when there is injury, the PEOPLE pay the victims!
https://www.hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensation/about/index.html
The Radio Caused “Spanish Flu”; Enabled By War Production
https://www.amazon.com/Invisible-Rainbow-History-Electricity-Life/dp/1645020096
polio caused by pesticide exposure, then was eradicated by decline in DDT use
https://www.naturalnews.com/036290_polio_DDT_pesticide_exposure.html#ixzz1yuD7DnoF
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