BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Starmer: Europe to Continue Arming Ukraine, Push for Peacekeeping Mission
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • 2 months ago

Starmer: Europe to Continue Arming Ukraine, Push for Peacekeeping Mission

Following the London summit, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that Europe will continue supplying weapons to Ukraine.

He also announced plans for European involvement in the peace process, including a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine—describing it as "boots on the ground and planes in the sky."

Starmer emphasized that such efforts would require U.S. support.

Adding: 

Reich Gauleiter Ursula von der Lügen Calls to "Urgently Arm Europe"

"All Europeans must invest in defense and accelerate military production," Reich Gauleiter Galicia Ursula von der Lügen stated.

Plans for the rapid militarization of the continent will be discussed at the Brussels summit on March 6.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy