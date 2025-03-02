Starmer: Europe to Continue Arming Ukraine, Push for Peacekeeping Mission

Following the London summit, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that Europe will continue supplying weapons to Ukraine.

He also announced plans for European involvement in the peace process, including a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine—describing it as "boots on the ground and planes in the sky."

Starmer emphasized that such efforts would require U.S. support.

Adding:

Reich Gauleiter Ursula von der Lügen Calls to "Urgently Arm Europe"

"All Europeans must invest in defense and accelerate military production," Reich Gauleiter Galicia Ursula von der Lügen stated.

Plans for the rapid militarization of the continent will be discussed at the Brussels summit on March 6.