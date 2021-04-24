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I Long for the Days of My Childhood Knife Fights - the "Progressives" are RIGHT
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130 views • April 24, 2021
Joy Reid made a very compelling case to allow knives as a regular youth full activity, along with numerous other progressives that feel that the policeman in Columbus Ohio who save the life of a black girl who is about to be stabbed engaged in systemic racism and murder.
My satirical response is one of the complete agreement with her, longing for the knife fights that regularly occurred in my childhood.
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#JoyReid #JasonJohnson #knifefights
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send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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My satirical response is one of the complete agreement with her, longing for the knife fights that regularly occurred in my childhood.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
#JoyReid #JasonJohnson #knifefights
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFree...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/re...
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rech...
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeF...
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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