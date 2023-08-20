Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Best Tomato Hornworm Removal for Organic Gardening: 365nm UV Flashlight
channel image
Adiga Armory
23 Subscribers
142 views
Published a day ago

Today we are going to remove a bunch of tomato hornworms [aka: horn worms, caterpillars, hawkmoths] from our garden using an ultraviolet UV flashlight in the Lumenshooter S3 365 nanometer NM wavelength flashlight [we have no affiliation with this company]. Hornworms will absolutely ravage and destroy your tomatoes if left unchecked. This thing is awesome. Makes hornworms easy to find. Zero chemicals. Zero pesticides.



FIND US:

https://adigaarmory.com/shop/



This is the light we used: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087CSYWN2



FOLLOW US ON:

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/u360CYGjISZv/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adigaarmory

Rumble: https://rumble.com/AdigaArmory



ATTRIBUTIONS:

4K Burst Adiga Video Intro: https://www.videezy.com/abstract/45211-4k-fire-explosions



TAGS: lumenshooter s3 365nm uv flashlight, tomato hornworm control, tomato hornworm blacklight, organic tomato farming, tomato organic pesticide, bugs eating my tomato plants,

Keywords
gardeninghomesteadpesticideorganictomatoesflashlightuvhornworms

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket