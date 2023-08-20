The Best Tomato Hornworm Removal for Organic Gardening: 365nm UV Flashlight

Today we are going to remove a bunch of tomato hornworms [aka: horn worms, caterpillars, hawkmoths] from our garden using an ultraviolet UV flashlight in the Lumenshooter S3 365 nanometer NM wavelength flashlight [we have no affiliation with this company]. Hornworms will absolutely ravage and destroy your tomatoes if left unchecked. This thing is awesome. Makes hornworms easy to find. Zero chemicals. Zero pesticides.







