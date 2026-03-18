💥A Geran UAV struck the regional SBU HQ in Lvov, Ukraine

💥A Geran UAV struck the regional SBU headquarters in Lvov, according to regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi.

Ukrainian sources add that the drone crossed multiple regions before hitting the target.

Adding:

Putin sent condolences to Iran’s Supreme Leader over the death of Security Council Secretary Larijani:

TO HIS EXCELLENCY

THE SUPREME LEADER

OF THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF IRAN

AYATOLLAH SEYED MOJTABA

HOSSEINI KHAMENEI

Tehran

Your Excellency,

Please accept my deepest condolences on the passing of the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Larijani.

I had the opportunity to meet this statesman repeatedly, a wise and farsighted politician who firmly and consistently defended the interests of his people. The bright memory of him as a true friend of our country, who did much to develop the comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Tehran, will remain in our hearts.

Please convey my most sincere sympathy and support to the family and close ones of the deceased.

Respectfully,

V. Putin