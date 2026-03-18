BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥A Geran UAV struck the regional SBU HQ in Lvov, Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1364 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • Today

💥A Geran UAV struck the regional SBU headquarters in Lvov, according to regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi.

Ukrainian sources add that the drone crossed multiple regions before hitting the target.

Adding:

Putin sent condolences to Iran’s Supreme Leader over the death of Security Council Secretary Larijani:

TO HIS EXCELLENCY

THE SUPREME LEADER

OF THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF IRAN

AYATOLLAH SEYED MOJTABA

HOSSEINI KHAMENEI

Tehran

Your Excellency,

Please accept my deepest condolences on the passing of the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Larijani.

I had the opportunity to meet this statesman repeatedly, a wise and farsighted politician who firmly and consistently defended the interests of his people. The bright memory of him as a true friend of our country, who did much to develop the comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Tehran, will remain in our hearts.

Please convey my most sincere sympathy and support to the family and close ones of the deceased.

Respectfully,

V. Putin

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Silenced: A harrowing exposé on the weaponization of justice against dissent

Silenced: A harrowing exposé on the weaponization of justice against dissent

Belle Carter
Iranian officials warn U.S. of &#8220;second Vietnam&#8221; as Middle East conflict escalates

Iranian officials warn U.S. of “second Vietnam” as Middle East conflict escalates

Kevin Hughes
IEA says more emergency oil reserves available as war disrupts global supply

IEA says more emergency oil reserves available as war disrupts global supply

Laura Harris
The Courage of Resignation: How a Single Letter Exposes the Rot of the Trump Regime

The Courage of Resignation: How a Single Letter Exposes the Rot of the Trump Regime

Mike Adams
The Lawless Trump Regime Begins to Unravel as Joe Kent Resigns on Principle

The Lawless Trump Regime Begins to Unravel as Joe Kent Resigns on Principle

Mike Adams
Shadow Wars: How globalists weaponize false flags and censorship to control humanity

Shadow Wars: How globalists weaponize false flags and censorship to control humanity

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy